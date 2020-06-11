Kogi Government has buried 65 unclaimed corpses of suspected kidnappers and other hoodlums gunned down by law enforcement agents at various points across the state.

Mallam Abdulganiyu Sanni, General Manager, Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board (KSSWMB) revealed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Lokoja.

He said that the unclaimed corpses were evacuated from Federal Medical Center Lokoja.

The general manager said the board “efficaciously carried out the burial under strict sanitary observations on June 10, 2020 to prevent public health crisis.”

Sanni added that the action was one of the statutory obligations of the board as enshrined in Public Health Law of 1963 and Kogi State Sanitation Board Law.

The corpses, according to him, were buried at the Christian Cemetery, Felele and the Sanitation Board dump site, near Federal Housing Estate, Crusher, Lokoja.