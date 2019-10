The Kogi House of Assembly on Monday, October 21, 2019, swore-in Edward David Onoja as the Deputy Governor of the state.

Sequel to his confirmation, Onoja was sworn-in at the Kogi government house by the state Chief Judge, Justice Nadir Ajana.

Onoja was sworn-in following the impeachment of Simon Achuba on Friday, October 18, 2019.

The state governor, Yahaya Bello had sent his former chief of staff, Onoja's name to the assembly following the impeachment of Achuba, his former deputy.