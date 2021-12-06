This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Femi Olugbemi, Chief Press Secretary to the speaker, Assemblyman Matthew Kolawole.
Kogi Assembly Speaker loses wife
The wife of the Speaker of Kogi House of Assembly, Mrs Esther Zainab Kolawole, is dead.
Recommended articles
He said the deceased died in the early hours of Sunday in a Lagos state hospital.
The statement stated that Mrs Kolawole was 50-years and died after a brief illness.
According to him, the burial arrangements will be announced later.
He said she is survived by her husband, children, siblings and an aged mother.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng