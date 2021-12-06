RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kogi Assembly Speaker loses wife

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The wife of the Speaker of Kogi House of Assembly, Mrs Esther Zainab Kolawole, is dead.

Prince Matthew Kolawole, the Speaker, Kogi House of Assembly (Stewardshipnews)
Prince Matthew Kolawole, the Speaker, Kogi House of Assembly (Stewardshipnews)

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Femi Olugbemi, Chief Press Secretary to the speaker, Assemblyman Matthew Kolawole.

Recommended articles

He said the deceased died in the early hours of Sunday in a Lagos state hospital.

The statement stated that Mrs Kolawole was 50-years and died after a brief illness.

According to him, the burial arrangements will be announced later.

He said she is survived by her husband, children, siblings and an aged mother.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo to deliver keynote address in Dubai this week

Osinbajo to deliver keynote address in Dubai this week

All you need to know about UK's inclusion of Nigeria on a COVID-19 travel ban list [Pulse Explainer]

All you need to know about UK's inclusion of Nigeria on a COVID-19 travel ban list [Pulse Explainer]

COVID-19: NCDC registers 55 infections on Sunday

COVID-19: NCDC registers 55 infections on Sunday

APC clears Ekiti LG poll; PDP explains boycott

APC clears Ekiti LG poll; PDP explains boycott

Oshiomhole mourns with his predecessor, Igbinedion, over mother’s demise

Oshiomhole mourns with his predecessor, Igbinedion, over mother’s demise

Kogi Assembly Speaker loses wife

Kogi Assembly Speaker loses wife

BUK introduces On-campus Job Scheme to boost students finances

BUK introduces On-campus Job Scheme to boost students finances

Dr Fauci to speak at Nigeria COVID-19 Summit

Dr Fauci to speak at Nigeria COVID-19 Summit

Lagos Govt releases #EndSARS panel report

Lagos Govt releases #EndSARS panel report

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]