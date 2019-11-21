The last time Nigerians experienced anything close to sanity in electoral process was 1993. Several elections conducted after that have always had a resemblance of madness.

Election in Nigeria comes with death for the electorates and victories for the politicians, unfortunately, nobody is ready to address this sham.

The darker and uglier version of what it means to choose a leader in Nigeria was reenacted on Saturday, November 16, 2019, and what we experienced was more or less a civil war in Kogi and Bayelsa state.

Observer group says Kogi elections marred by thuggery “but generally fair”/Illustrative photo. [primepost]

If the charade that was conducted in the name of democracy in those states is the only way to go about choosing a leader, then we may need to come to the conclusion that change in this country is an illusion.

Since 1999, nothing has changed. As demonstrated in Kogi and Bayelsa, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been reduced to a body that only sets up polling units and collects thumbprints. Victory and loss in Nigerian elections are not determined by the people and the electoral body but by violence, vote buying and even killings.

For years, money and guns have proved to be tested and trusted formulas the politicians deploy to lord themselves over the people. On election days, the electorates have their thumbs to cast their votes, but the man who wants to serve his people by force has his way.

Let’s not pretend we have a democracy. The relationship between Nigerians and the one percent political class is synonymous with that between slaves and their masters. How do you demand good governance and accountability from folks that see you as nothing but instruments of getting what they want? Isn’t that the same way slavery works?

Kogi election (PREMIUM Times)

When you think you have your thumbs, they have an army of thugs. If you think you have the will to change the man representing you and running the affairs of your community, he has a bill to pay the youth he rendered jobless to scuttle your will.

What then is left for the electorate to decide?

The gubernatorial and senatorial elections in Bayelsa and Kogi state featured more highlights of violence than the conduct of the election itself.

During the elections, INEC officials disappeared, abandoned electoral materials, police officers ran for their lives, ballot boxes got destroyed, there were gunshots everywhere and we still expect to be governed the right way?

INEC officials abandon election materials after thugs storm their polling unit in Kogi (TheCable)

Sadly, what should have been a peaceful and patriotic outing for the people of the two states to decide who they want to serve them, turned out to be a war between political rivals. Many people paid the ultimate price, but we seem to have moved on, after all, winners have been declared.

Again, the Kogi and Bayelsa election is a testament that poverty in the hands of Nigerian politicians is a strong weapon. A weapon they use not just to win elections but also to strip voters of their dignity.

What do we make of a country where youths are conditioned to receive monetary reward for voting and eat up their hope in good governance after enjoying balls of akara on election day?

This is the kind of political arrangement in which we find ourselves and nobody should ever call it a democracy.

However, as dark and ugly as the election was, there was a bright and beautiful side to it.

Some INEC officials gave us a ray of hope that vote buying and electoral manipulations can be discouraged if we as a people decide to get more serious with elections and ignore the dirty politicians and their money.

One of such politicians through his party agents in Kogi, offered INEC officials N50,000 bribe to manipulate the results of the election in his favour.

INEC official present N50k bribe offered by politicians in Kogi (TheCable)

Rather than reject the offer, the electoral officials collected the money and reported it to their supervisor. By now, INEC should know the political robber that offered the money, and if vote buying is seen as a crime at all in this country, that politician and his party agents should be having a serious conversation with the police right now.

During the Bayelsa and Kogi elections, presentation of the bribe offer by those INEC officials was the only sign of sanity in the electoral process. Everything else was too dark and ugly to be appreciated as a democratic exercise.

If at 56, we still can’t have a credible election in two states out of 36, we really need to hide our faces in our palms and weep for this nation.