Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kofi Annan’s death huge loss to Africa, humanity – Dogara

Dogara Kofi Annan’s death huge loss to Africa, humanity

Reacting to the news of demise of the former UN chief scribe via his official Twitter handle @YakubDogara, on Saturday, Dogara said the late Annan had etched his name on the sands of time as a true son of Africa.

  • Published:
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan has died at the age of 80 play

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan has died at the age of 80

(AFP/File)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has described the death of former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan as a huge loss to Africa and humanity.

Reacting to the news of demise of the former UN chief scribe via his official Twitter handle @YakubDogara, on Saturday, Dogara said the late Annan had etched his name on the sands of time as a true son of Africa.

He also described the late Annam as a quintessential leader and accomplished diplomat, who dedicated his life time to the progress of humanity.

Dogara added that the late Ghanaian diplomat was a true global ambassador, who used his life to promote peace across the world.

“It is with a great sense of loss that I received the news of the passing on of former secretary general of the United Nations, Mr Kofi Annan.

“Even with the awareness that death is an inevitable end, also for great men, it does not reduce the feeling of loss with which I received the news of Kofi Annan’s death.

“His contributions to the advancement of the human race will never be forgotten.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family, Ghanaian government and the global community; May his soul find eternal rest in peace,” Dogara said.

Mr Kofi Annan, a recipient of the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize, died at age of 80 peacefully in his sleep on Saturday after a short illness. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Incest 53-year-old man blames his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for...bullet
2 Okonjo-Iweala Ex minister says Jonathan’s weakness on corruption...bullet
3 Summit Of The Alternatives How Kenyan lawyer caused an 'earthquake'...bullet

Related Articles

Kofi Annan President Buhari mourns former UN Scibe
Kofi Annan Ghana, India, Kenya Presidents, others mourn former UN chief
Kofi Annan Key dates in the life of former UN chief and Nobel peace laureate
Kofi Annan The UN's 'rock star' secretary-general
Kofi Annan 'Guiding force for good': World mourns loss of former UN Secretary General
Kofi Annan Former UN chief dies at 80, Antonio Guterres expresses sadness
Politics Kofi Annan, Ghanaian diplomat and former UN Secretary-General, Dies at 80
Former UN General Secretary 10 things you didn't know about Kofi Annan
United Nations Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dead

Local

Drunk man beats his mum to coma for no reason.
Eid-El-Kabir NSCDC deploys 1,500 personnel in Ondo state
Rivers By-Election: Armed thugs reportedly storm polling units
Rivers By=Election PDP, APC trade blames as armed thugs reportedly storm polling units
Collapsed building at Jabi, FCT Abuja on Friday
In Abuja Building Collapse: NEMA calls off operation, confirms 1 dead, 6 injured
Kofi Annan, who died on Saturday aged 80, is widely credited for raising the United Nation's profile in global politics
Kofi Annan President Buhari mourns former UN Scibe