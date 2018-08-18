Pulse.ng logo
Kofi Annan: Obaseki commiserates with family, Ghana

Kofi Annan Obaseki commiserates with family, Ghana, lauds global impact

In a statement on Saturday in Benin, Obaseki said Annan was a shining light of the African continent, who, strode like a colossus in the diplomatic community and worked tirelessly for a peaceful and fair world.

Former UN chief Kofi Annan and Nobel peace laureate warned that "leaders are going in the wrong direction" in December play

Former UN chief Kofi Annan and Nobel peace laureate warned that "leaders are going in the wrong direction" in December

(AFP/File)

Edo Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with Ghana and family of Kofi Annan, former Secretary-General of the United Nations and celebrated diplomat, over his passing away at the age of 80.

In a statement on Saturday in Benin, Obaseki said Annan was a shining light of the African continent, who, strode like a colossus in the diplomatic community and worked tirelessly for a peaceful and fair world.

“I received the news of the passing away of Kofi Annan with a heavy heart.

”He lived a noble, courageous life and was an example of excellence in public service.

”From his humble beginning in Ghana, Annan grew to conquer the world, displaying an expert understanding of the complexities of the world and working to entrench the respect for human rights in the UN system.

”I commend his impact on global peace,” Obaseki said.

“Serving as the 7th Secretary General of the UN, he contributed immensely to global peace, which was acknowledged with the award of the Nobel Peace Prize, alongside the UN.”

Obaseki noted that Annan lived a life that was not only worth celebrating but also portrayed a commitment to “service and a rare grace that marked his various engagements at the UN while he led the global body.”

The governor urged youths to toe the path of the statesman and global icon, noting that the virtues portrayed by Annan while he lived, would not only stand young people out, but also set them on the path of success in their chosen careers.

The governor also commiserated with the government and people of Ghana, from where Annan hailed, noting that late Annan was a worthy ambassador of the country and the African continent at large.

