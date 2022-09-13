RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

King Charles to maintain friendly ties with Nigeria

Ima Elijah

“Nigeria is very important to the UK" - UK

Laing spoke yesterday during a news conference following the death of Queen Elizabeth II who passed on Sept. 8, and the ascension of the new King, Charles III.

The relationship between UK and Nigeria: Laing said Nigeria “is very important to the United Kingdom”, noting that King Charles as well as other members of the Royal Family share the same love and passion that the Queen had for her Commonwealth nations.

King Charles visited Nigeria in 2018; he met a variety of people, from the youths of the country to traditional leaders.

“And he follows Nigeria closely, he reads my telegrams closely and he will continue to maintain that interest and affection for Nigeria.

“As we mourn the departure of an amazing woman, we celebrate her life and we look forward to King Charles III.

“Nigeria is very important to the UK and the biggest and the most important country in Africa, everything is here.

“Like everybody else, the Queen, the King and the Royal family witness the role Nigeria plays in the world stage with very significant figures and very important places. So Nigeria is watched particularly.

“And I think it was her visit here when she was able to travel so wide and she was inspired by the amazing spirits of the people of Nigeria. It has been very helpful to me to have such strong bonds.

“She is very passionate about the Commonwealth but I believe personally that Nigeria has a very special place in her heart of Prince Charles III,” Laing said.

She said that the High Commission would communicate to the Nigerian public in the coming days on the activities to commemorate the funeral of Her Majesty.

The burial of the queen: The coffin of the late Queen is presently resting at St. Giles Cathedral in the Scottish Capital of Edinburgh after it travelled from Balmoral Castle where she passed to the Royal family’s residence, Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh.

The body will leave Scotland to England today, where it will rest at the Westminster Abbey for people to pay their final respect to her until her funeral on Sept. 19.

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State Dr. Ramatu Aliyu yesterday commiserated with the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Liang, over the death of the Queen of England Elizabeth II.

In a condolence letter by the first lady to the British High Commission in Abuja, she described the late monarch as an outstanding leader, mother and lover of humanity.

“Queen Elizabeth II had the distinction of presiding over the Independence of almost all former British colonies and witnessed the emergence of several women as Presidents and Prime Ministers in various countries,” she said.

Dr. Aliyu also joined thousands to commiserate with the British High Commissioner in Abuja over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a condolence visit to the British High Commissioner, the minister described the late monarch as a mother whose leadership and steadfastness was admired globally.

While signing the condolence register, Aliyu said: “I write to commiserate with you over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, aged 96-year.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
