Killings will stop when Nigerians are allowed to bear arms - Reps member

The lawmaker said he had earlier visited some communities in Kanam and Wase local government areas recently attacked by gunmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen suspected to be bandits last Sunday stormed some communities in Kanam and Wase, where 106 persons died and many houses burnt.

According to Gagdi, legalising the bearing of arms bearing would go a long way toward addressing the spate of attacks and killings in communities.

He, however, said stiffer measures must be put in place to regulate the use of the arms by the citizens

”If we want curtail the spate of attacks in communities, we should make laws that will permit citizens to carry arms.

”If for instance, those who attacked my people know that the locals also have arms, they won’t come, and even they do, the casualty will not be this high.

“But there must be regulation on the use of the arms; anyone who misuses it should be imprisoned or even sentenced to death by hanging.

”But I tell you, if citizens are allowed to carry this arms to protect themselves, all these attacks and killings will end,” he said.

Gagdi called on security agencies to always work on intelligence reports at their disposals to avert invidences that could lead to security breach.

He said that the attacks in his constituency could had been avoided if the security agencies acted on the intelligence report at their disposal