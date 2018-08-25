Pulse.ng logo
Killings: Kaduna State Govt. imposes curfew on 2 communities

Kaduna Killings Government imposes curfew on 2 communities

  Published:
Military parades 3 suspects involved in Plateau killings play

Plateau Govt. imposes dusk to dawn curfew in 3 LGAs 

(The Cable)

The Kaduna State  Government has imposed  a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew on Kwaru and Ungwan Yero communities in the Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state with effect from Friday.

This followed the killing of two youths in the communal clashes that took place in the two communities.

Samuel Aruwan, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Friday.

The statement said that more security agents had been deployed to the area to maintain law and order, while urging the residents of the communities to adhere strictly to the curfew.

Meanwhile, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai has condoled with the families of  the deceased.

According to Aruwan, the governor expressed concern over needless loss of innocent lives and assured families of the two victims that the law enforcement agents had been directed to begin investigation into the killings with a view to prosecuting the culprits.

He quoted the governor as appealing to the residents of the  affected communities to shun divisive tendencies along fault lines of religion and ethnicity in the interest of  harmonious co-existence in the area.

He said that the state Deputy Governor, Mr Barnabas Bala, and other senior government officials accompanied the governor on the condolence visit.(

