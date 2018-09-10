Killings have reduced drastically in Zamfara, says Lai

news

The Minister of Information and culture, Lai Mohammed, says the killings in Zamfara state has reduced drastically.

Mohammed stated this at a townhall meeting in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital on Monday, September 10, 2018.

The Minister said the reduction in killings across the state was due to a combined effort of the military against banditry in the area.

“Let me say straight away that the killings, resulting from farmers-herders clashes, cattle rustling, trans-border crimes and banditry, among others, have fallen drastically,” the minister said.

“I have no doubt that the good people of Zamfara can testify to the drastic reduction in the activities of cattle rustlers and other bandits in the state since the federal government assembled a 1000-strong military force, comprising the army, air force, police and the civil defence, to launch fierce attacks on the bandits terrorising the villages and towns of Zamfara state. The situation will continue to improve until the violence has stopped,” the Minister assured.

Governor Abdulaziz Yari said over 2,000 Nigerians in Zamfara have been killed by bandits since 2011.

Yari said agricultural activities in the state have suffered a major setback due to the insecurity situation

“About 2,300 people have died in the state since 2011. Agriculture has suffered setback as a result of this security problem,” Yari announced.

“In Zamfara, we are all Muslims, I don’t expect a Muslim to kill another [Muslim]. We should know that we are dealing with criminals. In 2014, we had only 24 soldiers in the whole of Zamfara state,” he added.

Mansur Dan-Ali, the minister of defence; and Suleiman Adamu, minister of water resources; attended the meeting.

Dan-Ali expressed his displeasure at connivance of locals with bandits.

“Most of us are giving information to bandits, please let us change that [narrative] with the security agencies,” the defence minister said.