The EU High Representative/Vice President, Josep Borrell, and Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, made the promised in a joint statement in Abuja.

They said the attacks, abduction and killings of civilians by armed groups in northern part of the country had resulted in the death of over 160 people, including 130 civilians since May 28.

According to them, such act of terrorism and violence are intolerable and pose a serious threat to the country’s security and wider region.

They further said that the ongoing conflict, growing food insecurity and COVID-19 pandemic had significantly increased humanitarian needs in northeast of the country.

“International humanitarian law must be safeguarded and respected by all parties to the conflict, in Nigeria and elsewhere.

“Civilian and humanitarian personnel should not be targeted, and all parties should facilitate unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need,’’ they stated.