Killing of Sokoto student has nothing to do with religion, says Kukah

Damilare Famuyiwa

Describing the murder of Deborah Yakubu, the late student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, as barbaric, renowned cleric Matthew Kukah said the act has nothing to do with religion.

Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto, has reacted to the gruesome killing of Deborah Yakubu, a 200-level Home Economics student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, North-West Nigeria.

This writer recalls that the female student was beaten to pulp and burnt alive by Muslim youths, who accused her of blasphemy on social media.

In a statement cited by this writer, the cleric noted that the murder has nothing to do with religion, as he described it as barbaric.

We condemn this incident in the strongest term and call on the authorities to investigate this tragedy and ensure that all the culprits are brought to book.

“The only obligation that is owed to her immediate family, her fellow students and the school authorities is the assurance that those who are guilty of this inhuman act, no matter their motivation, are punished according to the extant laws of our land.

“This has nothing to do with religion. Christians have lived peacefully with their Muslim brothers here in Sokoto over the years.

“This matter must be treated as a criminal act and the law must take its cause,

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Police Command said it has arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of Yakubu.

Disclosing the arrest of the two, Spokesperson of the Command Sanusi Abubakar assured that the other suspects would soon be nabbed.

Damilare Famuyiwa

