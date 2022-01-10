RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Killing of Nigerian in South Africa under investigation – NiDCOM boss

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission’s (NiDCOM) said on Monday that investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing in South Africa, of Mr Olusola Solarin, a Nigerian on Dec. 12.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, CEO/Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). [Twitter/@Ezeakachidozie]
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, CEO/Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). [Twitter/@Ezeakachidozie]

Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that the killing of Solarin in that country has raised the death tally of Nigerians in South Africa to more than 127 since 2019.

Records show that 13 Nigerians sent to their early graves in the Rainbow nation died at the hands of the South African police.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA) has condemned the killing of Solarin, a Nigerian in the former apartheid enclave.

President of the union, Mr Collins Mgbo described the deceased as a brilliant, hardworking motivator and community leader who “has fallen victim to the orgy of violence in South Africa”.

Solarin was said to have met his death as he was returning to his base after supplying goods to his customers outside Johannesburg.

He is reported to have been waylaid and killed while attempting to stop his assailants from collecting the money he was paid by customers.

He has since been buried at Makun community in Sagamu, near Abeokuta in Ogun.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soldiers kill 5 terrorists in Kaduna

Soldiers kill 5 terrorists in Kaduna

FAAN hands over 90 touts to police in Lagos, Abuja

FAAN hands over 90 touts to police in Lagos, Abuja

Okowa felicitates Tambuwal at 56

Okowa felicitates Tambuwal at 56

Killing of Nigerian in South Africa under investigation – NiDCOM boss

Killing of Nigerian in South Africa under investigation – NiDCOM boss

I informed Mr President of my presidential ambition in 2023, says Tinubu

”I informed Mr President of my presidential ambition in 2023,” says Tinubu

Tinubu informs Buhari of his 2023 Presidential ambition

Tinubu informs Buhari of his 2023 Presidential ambition

EFCC recovered N152 billion, $386 million, BTC, ETH last year

EFCC recovered N152 billion, $386 million, BTC, ETH last year

Nigeria records 6 COVID-19 related deaths, 537 fresh cases

Nigeria records 6 COVID-19 related deaths, 537 fresh cases

Zamfara killings: APC says Buhari is working to crush banditry, insurgency

Zamfara killings: APC says Buhari is working to crush banditry, insurgency

Trending

El-Rufai wants to bomb forests where bandits live

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says a bombing campaign would only take months [Daily Trust]

State Police is not an option - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

Wike bans prostitution, nightclubbing in Rivers

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]

New Anambra airport records 142 flights, 3,865 passengers in 1 month

Anambra Cargo Airport (Guardian)