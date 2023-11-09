ADVERTISEMENT
killers of ex-LG caretaker Chairman in Katsina yet to be identified – Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the command’s spokesman, a complaint letter was brought to the police regarding the incident.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Thursday.

It could be recalled that the former caretaker chairman, alongside two other persons, was found dead a fortnight ago at the outskirts of Zakka in Safana, headquarters of Safana Local Government.

According to the command’s spokesman, a complaint letter was brought to the police regarding the incident.

He explained that immediately, the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, ordered for a thorough investigation into the case.

“Investigation is still ongoing and the public would be briefed whenever there is a development,” Abubakar-Sadiq said.

Also in an interview with newsmen, an indigene of the area, Alhaji Sani Sada, said the community has been witnessing a series of attacks almost on a daily basis by suspected bandits.

Sada further said that his house was recently attacked by the suspected bandits who forcefully went away with his biological son.

He, therefore, urged the government and the relevant authorities to intensify efforts to protect their lives and property.

Also, a cleric in the area, Liman Sahalu Lawal, disclosed that he led the funeral prayer for the deceased.

He further revealed that they also organised a special prayer session for the success of the present administration in fighting insecurity.

Another member of the community, Mallam Yakubu Abubakar, pledged to continue to support security agencies and the newly created Security Watch Corps in fighting insecurity in the state in general.

killers of ex-LG caretaker Chairman in Katsina yet to be identified – Police

