The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyemi, the boyfriend of the deceased Oluboyo, is a graduate of Federal University of Technology (FUTA) Akure.

He was arrested by the Ondo State Police Command in July 2018, on suspicion of killing his girlfriend on July 2, and burying her in his room in Akure.

NAN recalls that Adeyemi was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

Khadijat, who was a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University in Akungba Akoko, was buried in the convicts room and her decomposing body found after five days.

Justice Samuel Bola, in his judgment, said the prosecutor and the state counsel had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Adeyemi actually committed the offences he was charged with.

Bola held that by criminal law, the convict had committed a capital offence and should die by hanging.

Speaking with newsmen after the sentence in Akure, Mr. Kola Olawoye, leader of the prosecution team and the states Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, expressed satisfaction with the judgment.

Olawoye said the circumstances leading to the death of the deceased were unfortunate.

The state decided to take up the case in order to know what led to the death of the deceased; and we wanted the defendant to explain to the whole world the part he took in the killing of the lady, if any.

Thank God the court has done justice to the case today.

I believe this judgment will serve as a deterrent to other criminals who have the intent to commit such act, he said.