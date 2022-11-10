Kidnapping: Police beef up security on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Spokesman of the police in Oyo state, SP Adewale Osifeso said in a statement on Thursday that Commissioner of Police Adebowale Williams had vowed to rid the area of undesirable criminal elements.

Williams in company of his Ogun state counterpart, Lanre Bankole, on Thursday undertook strategic assessment patrol along the highway and deployed personnel and assets to forestall further attack.

He said both commands have also restructured the security apparatus around Lagos-Sagamu-Sapade-Onigari axis.

“The security architecture of both commands were also deliberately remodelled with cooperation from adjoining state police commands to deal decisively with criminal elements.

“Whose mindset is to use both states as criminal hideouts after being dislodged.”

He advised the citizens of the states not to panic because of the enhanced presence of security personnel and equipment in the area.

The spokesman said there would be joint intelligence-led surveillance, aggressive patrols, combing of forests alongside local hunters and vigilante members and other permanent visibility policing measures.