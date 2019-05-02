According to NAN, DSP David Misal, the command’s Spokesman, who made it known in a statement on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Jalingo also dismissed claims that 20 persons were kidnapped within the last one week in the state.

David said that the kidnap reports in the state are contrary to reality and had been heightened by rumour and exaggeration.

He, however, urged the public to disregard the rumour, claiming that it was all misinformation.

“For avoidance of doubt, from February to date, only seven cases of kidnapping were recorded in Jalingo and the victims have been successfully rescued by security agencies,’’ he stated.

The who spokesman appealed to residents to give useful and timely information to the police for crime prevention have also assured residents of the unrelenting commitment of the police in providing security for lives and property in the state.