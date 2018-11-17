Pulse.ng logo
Kidnappers release Zamfara twins after receiving N15m ransom

According to reports, the twins were released unhurt on Saturday, November 17, 2018.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Kidnappers release Zamfara twins after receiving N15m ransom play

Hassana and Hussaina

(Daily Nigerian)

Hassana and Hussaina, also known as the Zamfara twins, have been released by their abductors.

According to Daily Nigerian, the twins were released unhurt on Saturday, November 17, 2018.

The sisters were kidnapped in October 2018, while they were visiting their sister in Dauran village in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state.

Their abductors also threatened to kill them if the sum of N15m was not paid to them.

Speaking to their family members on phone on Thursday, November 15, 2018, the girls begged their family members to rescue them.

Hussaiana, one of the twins said “The beat us every morning. Please help rescue us. Even yesterday, they slaughtered some people in our presence.

“We are starving. Please get contributions even from the general public.”

ALSO READ: Council chairman offers N5m to rescue Kidnapped female twins

Daily Nigerian also reports that the money was raised by family and friends, with Senator Kabir Marafa helping out with the bulk of the money.

Marafa is the Senator representing Zamfara Central at the Nigerian Senate.

NAN reports that the Zamfara state government has directed the recruitment of 8,500 civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) operatives from 17 emirate councils across the state to assist security agencies in combating insecurity.

