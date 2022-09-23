Kidnappers release police Inspector, 2 others in Ogun
Police in Ogun says a police Inspector and two others kidnapped on Wednesday at Waasinmi on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway have regained their freedom.
“The victims regained their freedom at about 9:45 p.m. on Thursday and have since been reunited with their families.
“The kidnappers came under intense pressure and aggressive trailing by the police and were left with no choice other than to release the captives,’’ he stated.
Oyeyemi added that Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Mr Lanre Bankole had directed that no stone should be left unturned in ensuring that the kidnappers were all arrested and brought to book.
