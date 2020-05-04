Ekiti State's Commissioner for Agriculture, Chief Olabode Folorunso, has regained his freedom one week after he was kidnapped.

The commissioner was abducted by gunmen along Isan Ekiti-Iludun Ekiti Road on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Olatunji Omotosho, the councillor for Ilejemeje area of Ekiti, who was with him was killed by the gunmen.

Bosede Taiwo, another person who was with him in the car was also abducted, but released days later.

The Ekiti State government said Folorunso was released unhurt on Monday, May 4, and has rejoined his family.

"Government is grateful for the concern shown by members of the public during his period of incarceration.

"Similarly, government appreciates the effort of the security agencies in securing his release as well as ensuring security of lives and properties on our roads," the statement read.

The statement noted that Folorunso will meet with state governor, Kayode Fayemi, later on Monday.

The abductors are noted to have demanded a N30 million ransom for the commissioner's return, but Police authorities never comment on ransom payments even when they are paid by victims' families.