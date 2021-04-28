RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kidnappers release Benue university students

Samson Toromade

The students were abducted from the school premises days ago.

Police authorities say no ransom was paid, but no arrests were announced either (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
Nigerian Police officers. ece-auto-gen

Students kidnapped from the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi in Benue State have regained their freedom after three days.

The three students were kidnapped close to a lecture theatre by gunmen that invaded the institution's premises on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

The Benue State Police Command announced on Wednesday, April 28 that the students have been released by their captors.

The command's spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene, said no ransom was paid for the freedom of the hostages, but no arrests were announced either.

The abduction of the students was met with public outcry, as it became another one in a string of attacks on schools in Nigeria, especially in the northern region.

Over 20 students were kidnapped from Greenfield University in Kaduna last week, with five of them shot to death to force the government to negotiate for their release.

The abduction of the students happened just over a month after the abduction of 39 students from Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Kaduna.

Only 10 of the students have regained their freedom as Governor Nasir El-Rufai has refused to cave to the ransom demand of N500 million made by the kidnappers.

Other schools in Kaduna have been attacked by gunmen in the past couple of months, a trend that has been witnessed in surrounding states where hundreds of students have similarly been abducted and released after negotiations with the government.

Samson Toromade

