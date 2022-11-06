Kidnappers release 21 teenagers taken from a farm in Katsina State
Kidnappers have released 21 teenagers abducted from a farm in Mairuwa in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.
Police spokesman in the state, SP Gambo Isa, announced their release on Saturday in a statement, but did not state whether ransom was paid or not.
“It is with great joy that I announce the release of all the 21 abducted teenage workers that were kidnapped while working on a farmland at Kamfanin Mai Lafiya village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.
“They have already been reunited with their families, while investigation is ongoing,’’ Isa stated.
