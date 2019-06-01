A victim of kidnapping in the country, Salisu Mu’azu, says his abductors are plotting to kidnap President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Mu’azu, a Kannywood director, actor and producer, as well as the National Vice Chairman, Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN), stated this in an interview with DailyTrust.

He was recently Kidnapped alongside two others, near Jingir village of Bassa LGA, Plateau State, while on the way back to Jos from Kaduna.

Narrating his experience, Mu’azu said he was Kidnapped at about 4:00pm by young Fulani boys of about 20-years-old and below.

“I and my elder brother, Sani Mu’azu Jos, and two others – Danlami Yanke-Yanke and Andy Bature, attended a conference organized by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Small and Medium Enterprise in Kaduna,” Mu’azu began.

“After the conference, we left Kaduna to Jos at 4:00pm. We stopped at Saminaka and broke our fast, then continued with our journey until we reached a forest near Jingir village. Suddenly, we heard gunshots, and some people with flashlights asked us to stop. We stopped, and they dragged us out and started to hit us.

“My brother, [actor/director] Sani [Mu’azu] fell down. I told them he was sick, and that we were even coming back from hospital, so they stopped beating him. They took him back to where we parked our car, and gave him his phone back. They asked him if he could drive, and he said yes, so they let him go.

“It was unclear initially, but later when everything was calm, I later counted them to be eight, all roughly aged 20 or less, and all definitely of Fulani extraction,” he added.

While urging the Federal Government to tackle the menace of kidnapping, he noted that he and others where released after a ransom of N3.5 million was paid.

“At the beginning, they demanded for N10 million. But after they understood we don’t have that kind of money, we started negotiating. Finally, they agreed to collect the sum of N3.5 million.

“I started talking to them after we agreed on a ransom. One of them told me to pray for them to stop kidnapping, not to meet their waterloo, just for them to quit.

“Another one of them told me he would stop kidnapping if he gets N100 million, or if he succeeds in kidnapping President Muhammadu Buhari, and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. Of course I laughed, and asked him if he’s sure he wants to ever stop. He laughed, too, and said yes, but after he achieves his target,” he stated.

Kidnapping in Nigeria

Nigeria has witnessed an increase in the cases of kidnapping in recent times, especially in the North.

The Kaduna-Abuja expressway has been the major location for the Kidnappers who demand heavy ransom before victims are released. A situation that has made most Nigerians turn to the railway as a safer means of traveling from Kaduna to Abuja.

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had assured Nigerians of their safety along the road.

Despite efforts by the Force, there are still isolated cases of the kidnapping along the road.