3 Greenfield University students kidnapped in Kaduna have been shot to death

The gunmen killed a member of staff of the private university, located at Kasarami along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway in Chikun Local Government Area, when they abducted the students on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced on Friday, April 23 that authorities have found the corpses of three of the students.

Their bodies were found in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university, on Friday.

The commissioner said the students were shot dead by their captors, an act he described as 'mindless evil and sheer wickedness'.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai condemned the attackers as representatives of the worst of humankind who must be fought at all cost for the violent wickedness they represent.

He expressed deep condolences and empathy to the students' families and the university community.

It is still unknown the exact number of students kidnapped on Tuesday.

The gunmen struck over a month after the abduction of 39 students from Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi local government area of Kaduna.

Only 10 of the students have regained their freedom as Governor El-Rufai has refused to cave to the ransom demand of N500 million made by the kidnappers.