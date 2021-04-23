RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

3 Greenfield University students kidnapped in Kaduna have been shot to death

The students were shot dead by their captors.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the attackers as representatives of the worst of humankind [KDSG]
Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai Pulse Nigeria

The armed group that abducted an unspecified number of students from Greenfield University in Kaduna earlier this week have killed three of them.

The gunmen killed a member of staff of the private university, located at Kasarami along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway in Chikun Local Government Area, when they abducted the students on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced on Friday, April 23 that authorities have found the corpses of three of the students.

Their bodies were found in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university, on Friday.

The commissioner said the students were shot dead by their captors, an act he described as 'mindless evil and sheer wickedness'.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai condemned the attackers as representatives of the worst of humankind who must be fought at all cost for the violent wickedness they represent.

He expressed deep condolences and empathy to the students' families and the university community.

It is still unknown the exact number of students kidnapped on Tuesday.

The gunmen struck over a month after the abduction of 39 students from Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi local government area of Kaduna.

Only 10 of the students have regained their freedom as Governor El-Rufai has refused to cave to the ransom demand of N500 million made by the kidnappers.

Other schools in Kaduna have been attacked by gunmen in the past couple of months, a trend that has been witnessed in surrounding states where hundreds of students have similarly been abducted and released after negotiations with the government.

