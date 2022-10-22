RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

How kidnappers killed worshipper, abducted man, son in Taraba mosque

Nurudeen Shotayo

The kidnappers have been terrorising the community in the past few months.

Gunmen
The incident happened as worshippers gathered to observe Maghrib prayers on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

According to Daily Trust, the kidnappers struk at the mosque located at Jalingo in Saminaka area of Jalingo metropolis, an area reportedly prone to heinous activities due to the presence of criminal elements at nearby mountains.

It was gathered that the kidnapped son of the businessman is said to be a secondary school student.

It was also reported that several persons, including a police officer have been killed while more than 30 people have been abducted in the ares in the last few months.

The kidnappers, who use mountains across river Lamurde in Ardo-Kola local government area as their hideout, have forced many residents to flee the area.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, all the efforts to reach the Spokesperson of Taraba police command, DSP Usman Abdullahi, for comment had proven abortive.

Pelse reports that a similar event occured in Zamfara State back in September when bandits attacked a mosque and killed about 15 worshippers during Juma'at prayer.

The bandits were said have opened fire on the hapless worshippers after invading the town riding motorcycles.

15 worshipers reportedly died on the spot while many others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The issue of kidnappings and other security challenges in the North has been a major concern for for governments as all the efforts by the Nigerian military seemed to have yielded little effect, even as President Muhammadu Buhari recently promised Nigerians that insecurity will come to an end by December this year.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

