RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kidnappers demand N500m ransom for Plateau monarch — Military

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The special task force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) maintaining peace in Plateau and environs, has said the abductors of Sum Pyem, Mr Charles Mato, have demanded N500 million ransom.

Kidnappers demand N500m ransom for Plateau monarch — Military.
Kidnappers demand N500m ransom for Plateau monarch — Military.

Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the Commander of OPSH, said this when officials of Correspondents Chapel of Plateau Council of Nigerian Union of Journalists visited him on Wednesday in Jos.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen on Dec. 26 abducted Mato, the Paramount Ruler of Gindri in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau at his residence.

Ali, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division, Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, said that his troops have arrested some suspects in connection with the crime.

“The abductors of the traditional ruler have called and demanded a ransom of N500 million to secure his release. We have arrested some suspects. They are in our custody.

“These are people we feel have knowledge of the incident. We have picked them up and they are being interrogated,” he said.

The Commander said his men have been deployed to the area to conduct search and rescue operation.

Ali, who further decried the rise in the spate of kidnapping in the country, said that security agencies are on top of their game toward ending the menace.

“Kidnapping is one of the major problems in this country; it is increasing on daily basis. You can be kidnapped by anybody, anytime and anywhere.

“But we are working round the clock and have put modalities on ground to end the menace,” Ali said.

He urged journalists to use their various platforms to support the military in their bid to end all forms of insecurity in the country.

Earlier, Mr Gyang Bere, Chairman of the Chapel, said the visit was to familiarise with the Commander, strengthen existing relationship and seek further collaborations.

He commended the Commander for the cooperation he accorded his colleagues by always providing information that would facilitate balanced coverage of the Command’s operations.

Bere also commended the Commander for his contribution to the relative peace being enjoyed in the state and urged him to do more.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gonto Anniversary: Police beef up security in Bauchi

Gonto Anniversary: Police beef up security in Bauchi

INEC accredits 51 observer groups for FCT area council elections

INEC accredits 51 observer groups for FCT area council elections

Lagos Assembly honours outgoing CP Odumosu

Lagos Assembly honours outgoing CP Odumosu

Gov Bello signs 2022 appropriation bill into law

Gov Bello signs 2022 appropriation bill into law

Why I’m happy Buhari didn’t sign Electoral Bill – Sen. Adamu

Why I’m happy Buhari didn’t sign Electoral Bill – Sen. Adamu

Kidnappers demand N500m ransom for Plateau monarch — Military

Kidnappers demand N500m ransom for Plateau monarch — Military

Nigerians in Italy not up to a million; FG responding to passport supply – NUNAI

Nigerians in Italy not up to a million; FG responding to passport supply – NUNAI

Obasanjo to Clark: No region can lay claim to mineral resources found in the area

Obasanjo to Clark: No region can lay claim to mineral resources found in the area

Joint Investigation Findings say 3rd-party interference caused Nembe oil spill

Joint Investigation Findings say 3rd-party interference caused Nembe oil spill

Trending

Ooni of Ife's wife Queen Naomi ends 3-year marriage

Ooni of Ife with his wife, Silekunola Naomi [Agogo Ayo]

Zamfara commissioner resigns, takes appointment as commissioner in Imo

Zamfara Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Rabi Shinkafi. [Facebook]

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. [tribuneonlineng]

Christmas: Nigerians lament increase in price of chicken

Nigerians lament increase in price of chicken.