The General Secretary of the Alumni Association of Christ School, Ado Ekiti, Mr Ayo Oladele, was also said to have been kidnapped in Ekiti on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

The state command's Public Relations Officer, DSP. Ikechukwu Caleb, confirming the report said the cases had been reported to the police.

He said the police were doing their best to rescue the abducted people.

“The command is aware of the kidnap incidents along that route. We have deployed our resources particularly our personnel to be on the trail of these evil doers.

“We are doing our best to ensure that we locate them and set them free. Our concern is to free them and also arrest the evil men and bring them to justice.

“Even if the families failed to tell us, we still must be seen as doing our work, since the police is already aware of the incidents,” the spokesman said.

The twins identified as Kehinde Olowoafara and Taiwo Olowoafara, were said to be based in Ibadan, are allegedly abducted at a notorious path along the Aramoko-Erio-Efon Alaaye Road in Ekiti.

A close source to the twins family said the kidnappers already contacted the family, demanding six million Naira each for the duo to be set free.

According to NAN, Oladele’s family revealed that the kidnappers were demanding N10 million before they could release their son.

We could recall that the state government last year enlisted the services of soldiers and deployed them on the notorious route when cases of kidnapping became rampant on the road.