Kidnappers demand N100m for 2 abducted doctors in Cross River

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Cross River chapter, says the abductors of two of its members have demanded for N100 million as ransom to secure their release.

Archibong said that the two medical doctors were abducted on Friday alongside two others at Ikomita section of the Calabar-Ikom Highway.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Sule Balarabe, has also confirmed the incident, saying his command would do everything humanly possible to secure their release unhurt.

“We are going to comb the forest to secure their release. I assure that the matter will adequately be dealt with. I am not just sitting in Calabar to give orders, I am also on ground with my men.

“We have the cooperation of the locals and I believe we will have positive result. I am on ground with various units.

“We are hitting the nails on its head as I speak, we must make sure we secure the release of the victims unharmed,” he declared.

