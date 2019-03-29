Suleiman Abubakar, the chairman of NUJ Correspondent Chapel confirmed the development to Channels Television.

It was, however, not stated if ransom was paid to secure the release of the women.

The women were kidnapped on Wednesday, March 27, on Gudi-Garaku road, Akwanga Local government road after the gunmen attacked their vehicle heading to Lafiya, the state capital.

The gunmen were said to have shot at the vehicle conveying the women from Keffi, where Yahanasu had gone to register at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.