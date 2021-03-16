Dr Joe Ayuwo, a lecturer in the Department of Linguistics and Communications, University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) who was abducted on February 21 has regained his freedom.

Gunmen kidnapped Ayuwo on Bori Road while he was returning from a meeting in Andoni Local Government Area in the state.

The lecturer was said to have been released by his abductors in the late hours of Monday after 23 days in captivity.

Spokesman for the Police Command in Rivers, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed Ayuwo's release in a statement on Tuesday, said details of the lecturer's release was sketchy.

"The Rivers State Police Command has rescued Dr Joe Ayuwo, a lecturer in UNIPORT, who was taken hostage by gunmen while returning from a function in Andoni, Rivers.

"Ayuwo had been in captivity until his release at about 10 pm on Tuesday.

"His release was made possible by the intense and relentless pressure mounted by the police, who through technical intelligence spotted the kidnappers' location.

"We were closing in on them when the kidnappers on seeing the red flag abandoned the victim and took to flight," he said.

Omoni said the lecturer was currently receiving medical attention, and would soon be discharged to reunite with his family.

The spokesman said that with Ayuwo's release the command would intensify its operation to ensure the unconditional release of a traditional ruler abducted alongside Ayuwo.

According to him, the command working with other security outfits was carrying out the rescue operation with caution to avoid bloody confrontation that would lead to fatalities.

"So, with the release of the lecturer, the coast is now clear for the release of the traditional ruler, as all energies will now be channelled towards ensuring his release.

"The Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, is appealing to the public to remain calm as the command is poised to rid the state of the menace posed by criminal elements," Omoni stated.