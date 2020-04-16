The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that also released was the monarch’s daughter.

The release of the victims, who were the wife and daughter of Oba Olusanjo Ojo, the Baba-Aiso of Igbole in Igbo Ora, was confirmed by the Oyo State Police Command on Thursday.

A family source had told NAN that the duo were released on Wednesday evening by their abductors on the Igbo Ora-Abeokuta road.

It was gathered that the monarch’s wife, who is the Matron of Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology Health Centre, Igboora, was kidnapped alongside her daughter while returning from work on Monday evening.

Although the kidnappers had on Tuesday evening through a phone call demanded a N4 million ransom for the duo to be released, it could not be confirmed whether a ransom was eventually paid.

NAN reports that the incident was one of several being experienced in Ibarapa area of the state, particularly Igboora, with no fewer than 10 of such kidnap cases recorded in the last two years.

Confirming the release of the victims, Gbenga Fadeyi, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, said the duo were released unharmed.

“I can confirm to you that the abducted wife of the monarch and her daughter have been released unhurt,” he said.