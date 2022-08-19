RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Just In: Kidnapped Nasarawa Commissioner regains freedom

Mr Yakubu Lawal, Nasarawa State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism that was abducted by gunmen has regained freedom.

Mr Yakubu Lawal, Nasarawa State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism. [NAN]

NAN recalls that the Commissioner was kidnapped at his residence in Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area (LGA) by gunmen on Monday, at around 9:45pm.

The PPRO said the Commissioner regained his freedom around 6:00pm on Friday and was reunited with his family

He said the victim was also taken to the hospital for medical examination.

The Police spokesperson however said no suspect has been arrested in connection with the abduction, but said the police would not relent until the perpetrators are arrested.

Nansel, however, said that the police command was not aware whether any ransom was paid before the release of the commissioner.

He explained that the commissioner was released due to sustained pressure from the combined team of security agencies.

