Kidnapped judge, driver regain freedom in Akwa Ibom

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner said Justice Unwana appreciated the Governor for his concern and efforts at rescuing her and her driver from the abductors.

The Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victims were abducted along the Okobo-Esuk Inwang-Ndon Ebom road in Akwa Ibom, while her orderly was killed.

Ememobong said Governor Umo Eno thanked God for ensuring her safe return and thanked the security agencies for their commitment to duty.

The commissioner said the governor sympathised with the judge and driver for the trauma they must have gone through at the hands of their abductors.

Ememobong said the governor reassured the Akwa Ibom residents of the government’s commitment to bringing the perpetrators to book.

“The Governor, specifically, appreciated the Ministry of Internal Security for their strategic coordination and use of local intelligence in the handling of security issues,” he said.

The commissioner said Justice Unwana appreciated the Governor for his concern and efforts at rescuing her and her driver from the abductors.

She recounted her ordeal in their hands, praying that no one should face such a terrible experience.

He said the freed judge and her driver are currently receiving medical attention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kidnapped judge, driver regain freedom in Akwa Ibom

