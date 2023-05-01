The sports category has moved to a new website.
Kidnapped former NBA president Okey Wali freed after 2 Weeks in captivity

Ima Elijah

His kidnapping is the latest in a string of high-profile abductions that have plagued the country in recent years.

Okei Wali [Cable News]
Okei Wali [Cable News]

The senior advocate of Nigeria was abducted by armed men dressed in military uniform at the Obiri-Kwere area of the East-West Road in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on Monday, two weeks ago.

Confirming the release of Wali, the NBA chairman, Port Harcourt Branch, Viktor Benibo, stated that the former NBA president was released early Monday morning and is now back in his house.

Wali's abduction caused widespread concern among Nigerians, with many calling for his immediate release. His kidnapping is the latest in a string of high-profile abductions that have plagued the country in recent years.

In response to the incident, the NBA had issued a statement condemning the kidnapping and calling on the government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of Nigerians.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

