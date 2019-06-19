Dayo Adewole, the son of the former minister of health, Isaac Adewole has been released.

Dayo was regained freedom barely 24 hours after he was kidnapped by gunmen at his farm at Iroko near Fiditi in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to Punch, an aide to the ex-minister confirmed that the victim was released on the evening of Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

The aide said, “The minister’s son regained freedom just this evening and he is with his family in Ibadan. Details are still sketchy but we will issue a press release soon.”

However, it was not confirmed if ransom was paid or not.

The ex-minister’s son was abducted on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, by gunmen who reportedly wore facial masks to hide their identity.

Dayo, a graduate of agriculture, was said to have been with some of his staff when he was abducted from his farm and taken to an unknown destination.