ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kidnapped Ekiti pupils, teachers regain freedom, driver killed by captors

Nurudeen Shotayo

The pupils and their teachers were released in the early hours of Sunday.

Kidnapped Ekiti pupils, teachers regain freedom, driver killed by captors
Kidnapped Ekiti pupils, teachers regain freedom, driver killed by captors

Recommended articles

The incident happened when gunmen ambushed a school bus conveying pupils and staff members to their respective houses on the evening of Monday, January 29, 2024.

About 10 occupants of the bus, including five schoolchildren, three teachers, and the driver, were seized and whisked away by the gunmen.

Multiple reports confirmed that the schoolchildren and their teachers regained their freedom in the early hours of Sunday, February 4, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the driver of the school bus, who was also kidnapped, was killed and burnt by the assailants.

In a short video clip posted on social media, the freed pupils and their teachers were seen sitting on the floor and looking jaded. A woman's voice was heard in the background, lamenting her child’s condition.

The kidnappers had reportedly demanded N100 million for the release of the captives, but it remains unclear if a ransom was eventually paid to secure their release.

The Ekiti government also confirmed the release of the victims in a statement by Olayinka Oyebode, the Special Adviser (Media) to Governor 'Biodun Oyebanji.

Oyebode said the pupils and their teachers were released on Sunday and brought to the Elemure Palace around 4 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, the driver of the school bus was reported killed in the custody of the kidnappers,” the governor’s spokesman said.

The Governor also thanked President Bola Tinubu for his support that led to the rescue of the victims while also commending the security agencies for seeing to the safe return of the victims.

“The Governor while congratulating the children and their families, expresses his profound appreciation to President Tinubu for giving specific directives that put the search and rescue mission on top gear.

“He also thanks the security agencies for their collaborative efforts during the search for the students, just as he extends appreciation to Ekitikete home and abroad for their support during the security situation experienced last week.

“Noting the traumatic experience of the children in the kidnappers’ den, Governor Oyebanji has directed the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani to take the children to the state Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti for proper medical treatment and post-trauma therapy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Governor, who kept vigil with Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele till 3.00 am to ensure the release of the children, acknowledges the solidarity shown by his colleagues governors, former governors of the state as well as religious leaders and traditional rulers,” the statement added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kidnapped Ekiti pupils, teachers regain freedom, driver killed by captors

Kidnapped Ekiti pupils, teachers regain freedom, driver killed by captors

Nigerians are in distress except those stealing money - Pat Utomi

Nigerians are in distress except those stealing money - Pat Utomi

I've absolute confidence in Tinubu's ability to fix the economy - ADC Lawmaker

I've absolute confidence in Tinubu's ability to fix the economy - ADC Lawmaker

China says Nigerian made products will enter Chinese markets in next 5 years

China says Nigerian made products will enter Chinese markets in next 5 years

APC, PDP share spoils in Cross River rerun election

APC, PDP share spoils in Cross River rerun election

8,350 private candidates write WAEC’s first CBT in Lagos, other states

8,350 private candidates write WAEC’s first CBT in Lagos, other states

ECOWAS reacts after Senegal postpones presidential election

ECOWAS reacts after Senegal postpones presidential election

PDP’s Adamu wins Jigawa re-run election

PDP’s Adamu wins Jigawa re-run election

APC determined to enhance political discourse, ideology in Nigeria – Ganduje

APC determined to enhance political discourse, ideology in Nigeria – Ganduje

Pulse Sports

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Lookman says Super Eagles getting better with each match [Twitter:PoojaMedia]

Lookman says Super Eagles getting better with each match