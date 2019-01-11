The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that also released from the kidnappers’ den is the Director of Administration, Gbonyin Local Government Area (LGA) Mr. David Jejelowo.

They were kidnapped on Monday on the Ado Ekiti-Ikare road and spent four days in captivity before they were released.

Olorunleke, who hails from Aisegba, Gbonyin LGA, was the Commissioner for Lands, Housing, Urban Renewal and Physical Planning during Fayemi’s first term.

The former commissioner, who announced his release on Friday while speaking with newsmen in Ado Ekiti, said they were freed late Thursday night.

He said he was kidnapped around 6.30 p.m. on Monday and taken to an unknown location where he was kept before his family was contacted.

“Yes, I have regained freedom after spending four days with the kidnappers. It was a traumatic experience and I thank God that I came back alive.

“We were two; I was together with the Director of Administration of Gbonyin Local Government. We both regained our freedom.

“I want to thank my well wishers and my family for standing by me during this period,” he said.

He, however, declined to say if any ransom was paid to their abductors.

Olorunleke called on security agencies in the state to live up to the expectations of citizens.

Also confirming the development, the Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Police Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said police were aware that the duo had been freed.

Ikechukwu assured the people of the state that the police would soon unmask perpetrators behind the incessant cases of kidnapping and other heinous crimes in the state.

He said the command would continue to work hard to ensure security of lives and property in the state.