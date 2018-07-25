Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kidnapped APC chieftains regain freedom in Rivers

In Rivers Kidnapped APC chieftains regain freedom

Mr  Chris Finebone, Publicity Secretary of APC in Rivers, disclosed this  in a statement  on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

  • Published:
Young women members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the APC Young Women Forum, have called for a truly democratic election process at the convention. play

APC Logo

(Daily Trust)

The three Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who were kidnapped on July 21, along Elele-Omoku road in Rivers, have regained their freedom.

The trio are Mr John Enebeli, Mr Austin Enebeli and Mr Afam Oniyan.

Mr  Chris Finebone, Publicity Secretary of APC in Rivers, disclosed this  in a statement  on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

Finebone said that the trio, who regained their freedom on Wednesday were currently undergoing medicals.

We thank the leadership of the party under Mr Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of Transportation and security agencies for their timely intervention in various capacities that facilitated the safe release of the three gentlemen,”he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Saraki How Senate President escaped Police siege at his residence ‘in a...bullet
2 Saraki Police block Senate President's convoy, EFCC invades...bullet
3 Melaye Senator posts video of bullet-ridden car involved in alleged...bullet

Related Articles

Canja jam'iya Sunaye da jihohin yan majalisar wakilai 36 da suka sauya sheka daga APC
Ortom PDP welcomes Benue Governor after defection from APC
Ortom Benue youths force Governor to abandon meeting with Oshiomhole, APC
Ortom APC loses Benue State as Governor decamps to PDP
Mass Defection APC still has majority in the National Assembly - Ahmed Lawan
Ahmed Lawan APC will work to ensure the return of defected Senators - Majority leader
Oshiomhole Ngige replies APC chairman
Pulse Opinion Politicians have killed the nation with their silly defections
APC Crisis More defections loom in the House of Reps, lawmaker hints
Defection House of Reps member dumps PDP

Local

No fewer than 23 Nigerian soldiers are yet to be accounted for after  Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a military convoy at Boboshe village in Bama local government area of Borno.
Insurgency Nigerian Army wants synergy with media to defeat Boko Haram
Court sentences 2 men to death by hanging for murdering cleric
Benue Killings Court sentences 2 men to death by hanging for murdering cleric
Flood displaces hundreds of Damaturu residents
In Yobe Flood displaces hundreds of Damaturu residents
INEC calls for criminalisation of vote-buying
2019 Election INEC calls for criminalisation of vote-buying