Kidnapped Air Vice Marshal Smith regains freedom

The spokesman for the Police in Lagos State, Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed his release.

Air Vice-Marshal S.O. Smith (retd.) (Punch)

Air Vice Marshal Sikiru Smith (retd.), who was abducted on Monday, September 28, 2021, in the Ajah area of Lagos State has been released by his captors.

ThePunch reports that the retired General was released in the early hours of Saturday, October 2, 2021.

“I can confirm that he has been released,” he said.

Pulse had on Monday reported that Smith was kidnapped by masked gunmen while supervising work on a site in the Ajah area of Lagos.

The gunmen were said to have shot sporadically before taking him away in a waiting speedboat.

Smith is a cousin of former Inspector-General of Police and current Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith.

