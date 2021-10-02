Kidnapped Air Vice Marshal Smith regains freedom

ThePunch reports that the retired General was released in the early hours of Saturday, October 2, 2021.

The spokesman for the Police in Lagos State, Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed his release.

“I can confirm that he has been released,” he said.

Pulse had on Monday reported that Smith was kidnapped by masked gunmen while supervising work on a site in the Ajah area of Lagos.

The gunmen were said to have shot sporadically before taking him away in a waiting speedboat.