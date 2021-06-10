RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kidnapers ask for N10m ransom to release UniJos lecturer

Abductors of Dr Dan Ella, a lecturer in the Department of Theatre Art, University of Jos, have demanded a ransom of N10 million to secure his release.

Dr Lazarus Maigoro, Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) of the institution, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

NAN reports that gunmen abducted Ella in the early hours of Wednesday at his residence, Haske Quarters, Lamingo community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

“This is a sad development; gunmen coming after our members who are just average Nigerians.

“As I speak, the kidnappers have put a demand for a ransom of N10 million to secure his release,” he said.

The ASUU chairman called on security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure the release of his colleague.

He also urged the personnel to be proactive in addressing the security challenges in the country.

