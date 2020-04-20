We have also seen the application of innovations and technological advancements with virtual concerts online, businesses transiting to cope with the times and most organisations having no choice but to enforce remote working.

We are mindful of this quote by Jeff DeGraff that says that “Innovation is created as a result of constructive conflict.” Keystone Bank is choosing to focus on the positive and is looking ahead to the aftermath of the pandemic by leveraging on technology to sponsor masterclasses that would equip people and business to thrive during and after the pandemic.

Keystone bank - The light in the midst of the Pandemic

The future of work is now. Globalisation, digitalisation and other mega-trends are bringing radical shifts to how we live and work. These changes raise essential questions around the skills we need for future jobs, the quality of those jobs, and the support available to make it happen. A career masterclass for young professionals and job seekers with Career and Personal Development Coach, Dr. Dipo Awojide on Tuesday, 21st of April sponsored by Keystone Bank through an instagram live session would arm and position young minds to be ready for the future of work after the pandemic.

The efforts of Keystone bank in investing in human capital is laudable and we hope that other organizations also take a step in the right direction as we all come together to ensure that we are prepared for the reality of life and the future of work after the pandemic.

