Keystone Bank Limited has dismissed allegations that the family of President Muhammadu Buhari has business interests in the organisation.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, recently called for independent investigations into the ownership of Keystone Bank, alleging that Buhari's family has acquired mouthwatering shares with total assets of $1.916 billion (equivalent to N307.5 billion).

However, in an official statement released on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, the bank said it has no relationship with Buhari or Atiku.

The statement noted that the bank is completely owned by Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited and Riverbank Investment Resources Limited.

The statement read, "The fact of the ownership of Keystone Bank by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria was never in doubt.

"On March 23, 2017, AMCON divested its ownership of Keystone Bank after successful bidding that followed due process.

"We confirm that the Sigma Golf-Riverbank Consortium owns 100 per cent of Keystone Bank. From the records available to us which are verifiable at the Corporate Affairs Commission, the core investors (Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited and Riverbank Investment Resources Limited) have no relationship with either President Muhammadu Buhari or Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, as may be widely speculated."

When he raised alarm in December 2018, Atiku also alleged that unnamed members of Buhari's family own a substantial share in multi-billion naira telecoms giant, Etisalat Nigeria, as well as purchasing about N3 billion worth of shares in the new Pakistani Islamic Bank.

He called for the appropriate authorities to urgently institute probes to "unravel the hidden faces" behind the ownership of Keystone Bank and Etisalat Nigeria.

The February 16 presidential election is expected to be keenly-contested between Atiku and Buhari.