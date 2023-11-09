ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Keyamo warns NLC, TUC to end politicisation of labour movement

Ima Elijah

Keyamo condemned the incident involving the assault on the Labour president in Imo State but stated that such issues should not lead to disruptions in the aviation sector.

Festus Keyamo, SAN
Festus Keyamo, SAN

Recommended articles

The appeal was made through an official statement released via the Ministry's official Twitter handle on Thursday, November 09, 2023.

The statement comes in response to reports indicating that members of labour unions blocked both the entry and exit ways of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, causing significant traffic congestion.

The unions had taken this action following their decision to halt flight operations to Imo State in protest against an attack on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Keyamo condemned the incident involving the assault on the Labour president in Imo State but stated that such issues should not lead to disruptions in the aviation sector.

He stressed the economic importance of the aviation industry to Nigeria's development and urged the unions to consider the greater national interest.

In his statement, Keyamo stated, “I appeal to the Labour unions to desist from playing politics under the banner of the Labour movement.

"While I strongly condemn the unfortunate incident involving the manhandling of the Labour president in Imo State, it is my firm belief that the aviation sector should not be targeted due to its vital role in our nation's economic progress.”

The Minister's plea comes as a reminder of the significance of maintaining a stable and functioning aviation sector, crucial for the overall growth and development of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the unions to engage in constructive dialogue and find amicable solutions to their grievances without disrupting essential services and inconveniencing the public.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG defends ₦2.17trn supplementary budget against Peter Obi's claims

FG defends ₦2.17trn supplementary budget against Peter Obi's claims

Atiku in Kogi to join Dino Melaye's final campaign ahead of Nov 11 election

Atiku in Kogi to join Dino Melaye's final campaign ahead of Nov 11 election

NDIC tasks secondary school students in Enugu on financial prudence

NDIC tasks secondary school students in Enugu on financial prudence

Keyamo warns NLC, TUC to end politicisation of labour movement

Keyamo warns NLC, TUC to end politicisation of labour movement

Commercial bus drivers lament low patronage in Onitsha due to fuel price hike

Commercial bus drivers lament low patronage in Onitsha due to fuel price hike

2023 Supplementary Budget, bold response to address economic challenges - FG tells Obi

2023 Supplementary Budget, bold response to address economic challenges - FG tells Obi

New NSCDC Commandant, Danjuma assumes duty in Jigawa, charges officers on discipline

New NSCDC Commandant, Danjuma assumes duty in Jigawa, charges officers on discipline

Stop misreprsenting facts for your politics – Information Minister warns Peter Obi

Stop misreprsenting facts for your politics – Information Minister warns Peter Obi

Nigerian military records 27.9% female participation in peacekeeping operations - CDS

Nigerian military records 27.9% female participation in peacekeeping operations - CDS

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah