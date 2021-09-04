Festus Keyamo, Minister of State, Labour and Employment has vowed to pressurise law-enforcement agents to track down the killers of Olajide Sowore, younger brother of Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore.
Keyamo vows to pressurise security agents to track killers of Sowore’s brother
Keyamo urged Sowore to take heart and remain committed to helping Nigeria find a lasting solution to the challenges confronting it.
Keyamo said this in a condolence letter to Sowore on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Olajide was shot dead earlier on Saturday in Edo state by gunmen who also kidnapped five people in the process.
In his condolence letter, Keyamo urged Sowore to take heart and remain committed to helping Nigeria find a lasting solution to the challenges confronting the country.
He wrote; “It is quite sad and regrettable that such a young man would be cut down in his prime by criminal elements.
“Myself and other compatriots would be pressurising the law-enforcement agents to track down these killers without delay and bring them to justice. This, and many others around the country, must be checkmated with all arsenals at our disposal.
“I urge you to take heart and remain committed to helping the nation find a lasting solution to some of these numerous challenges.”
According to the police, the remains of the deceased have been deposited at IUTH Mortuary Okada.
