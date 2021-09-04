Keyamo vows to pressurise security agents to track killers of Sowore’s brother

Keyamo said this in a condolence letter to Sowore on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Olajide was shot dead earlier on Saturday in Edo state by gunmen who also kidnapped five people in the process.

In his condolence letter, Keyamo urged Sowore to take heart and remain committed to helping Nigeria find a lasting solution to the challenges confronting the country.

He wrote; “It is quite sad and regrettable that such a young man would be cut down in his prime by criminal elements.

“Myself and other compatriots would be pressurising the law-enforcement agents to track down these killers without delay and bring them to justice. This, and many others around the country, must be checkmated with all arsenals at our disposal.

“I urge you to take heart and remain committed to helping the nation find a lasting solution to some of these numerous challenges.”