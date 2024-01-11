ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Keyamo urges new aviation CEOs to prioritise transparency, efficiency

News Agency Of Nigeria

Keyamo said that t fostering collaboration, embracing change, and leading with vision and commitment to excellence would shape the future of the Aviation Ministry.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo [Twitter:@fkeyamo]
The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo [Twitter:@fkeyamo]

Recommended articles

Keyamo gave advice in Abuja at the inauguration and induction of the newly appointed CEOs and Directors of the aviation agencies.

According to the Minister, such prioritise transparency, efficiency and collaboration is necessary to ensure effective public service delivery.

He said collective efforts would build a safe, secure and efficient aviation industry that would focus on making Nigeria a hub that meets international standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The President Bola Tinubu administration plans to focus on optimizing and boosting revenue generation for Nigeria’s Aviation industry and ensure strict compliance with international regulations and standards.

“Our five-point Agenda is a tool toward achieving the Mandate, Vision, and Mission of the Ministry.

“These include- ensuring strict compliance with safety regulations and continuous upward movement of Nigeria’s rating by ICAO,” he said.

Another agenda he mentioned was the development of human capacity within the industry optimising revenue generation for the Federal Government.

“To actualise the five-point agenda for the growth of the Nigerian Aviation value chain, the Aviation Ministry is looking forward to a new phase of partnership and collaboration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This includes leveraging on the immense opportunities in the sector to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and joint-venture partnerships with heads of international economic organisations, presidents of transnational,” he said.

Keyamo said that t fostering collaboration, embracing change, and leading with vision and commitment to excellence would shape the future of the Aviation Ministry.

He reiterated that the CEO's commitment, strive for excellence and service, and expertise would contribute to the growth and success of the parastatals.

The minister said that the approval for leadership changes in the six parastatals under the ministry was to elevate the standard of Nigeria’s Aviation sector and bolster consumer protection.

“The reshuffling, announced on Dec. 13, 2023, reflected the President’s commitment to enhancing the well-being of the passengers and all stakeholders in the Aviation industry in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This event is aimed at bringing together the strategic Management staff of the Ministry and the new chief executives to get to know each other and work towards the mandate, vision and mission of the Ministry.

“The Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are public institutions through which the government implements its policies and programs.

“The Ministry is responsible for the formulation and management of the government’s Aviation policies in Nigeria.

“It is directly responsible for overseeing air transportation, airport development and maintenance, provision of Aviation infrastructural services and other needs,” he said.

Keyamo said the agencies were burdened with the responsibility of giving meaning to public policies, and programmes for the wellbeing of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, MDAs are permanent institutions that ensure continuity and neutrality in governance, hence the need for CEOs.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Benue govt to construct 2 overhead bridges in Makurdi

Benue govt to construct 2 overhead bridges in Makurdi

We’ll work round the clock to deliver Abuja rail project on May 29 - Wike

We’ll work round the clock to deliver Abuja rail project on May 29 - Wike

Keyamo urges new aviation CEOs to prioritise transparency, efficiency

Keyamo urges new aviation CEOs to prioritise transparency, efficiency

Tinubu receives brief on $10bn investment prospects in Nigeria's steel sector

Tinubu receives brief on $10bn investment prospects in Nigeria's steel sector

Sanwo-Olu, Adeleke, others list ways to enhance market access for cocoa

Sanwo-Olu, Adeleke, others list ways to enhance market access for cocoa

Ondo APC guber aspirant says 36 years of military background gives him edge

Ondo APC guber aspirant says 36 years of military background gives him edge

FG ready to clear ₦1.5trn debt owed contractors – Umahi

FG ready to clear ₦1.5trn debt owed contractors – Umahi

Nobody can game our ICT system, NYSC refutes certificate racketeering claim

Nobody can game our ICT system, NYSC refutes certificate racketeering claim

Police assure security in Kano as Supreme Court gives verdict on guber poll

Police assure security in Kano as Supreme Court gives verdict on guber poll

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [NAN]

Aiyadatiwa promises to collaborate with south west governors for continued Amotekun initiative

Mohammad Bello-Shehu, Federal Law Maker Representing Fagge Federal Constituency [Premium Times Nigeria]

Bello Shehu says law to establish FMC in Fagge scales to 2nd reading at National assembly