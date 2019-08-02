Two days after an official of WAEC reportedly disowned President Muhammadu Buhari’s Cambridge University’s Moderated International Examination Certificate, Ministerial nominee, Festus Keyamo has shared the certificate issued to the President by Cambridge University on social media.

On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, an official of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Osidehinde Adewunmi was reported to have disowned the credentials President Buhari tendered as exhibits before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

But on Friday, August 2, 2019, Keyamo shared two documents on Twitter saying; “This is PMB’s certificate issued directly by Cambridge, UK, when he applied for it a couple of weeks ago & tendered in court. The contents tally with the one issued by WAEC. The biggest dummy that the Opposition sold to its supporters since 2015 has collapsed like a pack of cards.”

The document states that Buhari whose surname was spelt as Mohamed of Provincial Secondary School, Katsina was awarded a second division certificate in the 1961 examination series.

As stated in the certifying statement, the certificate was issued by the University of Cambridge Local Examination Syndicate in collaboration with the West Africa Examination Council.

While appearing before the Tribunal on Wednesday, Adewunmi, who is WAEC’s Deputy Registrar reportedly confirmed on that he certified the Cambridge University documents but denied that the certificate was issued by the West Africa Examination Council.