Keyamo lays out FG's plans to generate more revenue from FAAN

Speaking during a recent visit to the Lagos Airport, Minister Keyamo emphasised that 60 percent of FAAN's revenue is derived from Lagos State, necessitating the optimal utilisation of the new terminal.

Highlighting the features of the new terminal, Minister Keyamo revealed that it boasts 60 check-in points and has the capacity to handle a significant volume of air traffic. In contrast, he expressed concerns about the state of the old terminal, pointing out the central cooling system's malfunction and various dilapidation issues that require immediate attention.

In response to these challenges, the Minister directed that all airlines currently operating from the old terminal relocate their check-in counters to the new terminal within a three-month timeframe. This strategic move aims to facilitate the overhaul of the old terminal, bringing it up to par with modern standards.

Regarding the concession of airports and the Nigeria air project, Minister Keyamo indicated that these initiatives would be temporarily suspended until he briefs the President on his findings.

While expressing his willingness to protect local airlines, he urged them to prioritise efficiency and effectiveness. Addressing common passenger grievances such as flight cancellations and delays, he emphasised the enforcement of relevant regulations.