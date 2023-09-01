ADVERTISEMENT
Keyamo lays out FG's plans to generate more revenue from FAAN

Ima Elijah

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria's revenue generation to be optimised, says Aviation Minister

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

Speaking during a recent visit to the Lagos Airport, Minister Keyamo emphasised that 60 percent of FAAN's revenue is derived from Lagos State, necessitating the optimal utilisation of the new terminal.

Highlighting the features of the new terminal, Minister Keyamo revealed that it boasts 60 check-in points and has the capacity to handle a significant volume of air traffic. In contrast, he expressed concerns about the state of the old terminal, pointing out the central cooling system's malfunction and various dilapidation issues that require immediate attention.

In response to these challenges, the Minister directed that all airlines currently operating from the old terminal relocate their check-in counters to the new terminal within a three-month timeframe. This strategic move aims to facilitate the overhaul of the old terminal, bringing it up to par with modern standards.

Regarding the concession of airports and the Nigeria air project, Minister Keyamo indicated that these initiatives would be temporarily suspended until he briefs the President on his findings.

While expressing his willingness to protect local airlines, he urged them to prioritise efficiency and effectiveness. Addressing common passenger grievances such as flight cancellations and delays, he emphasised the enforcement of relevant regulations.

Furthermore, the Minister called for the removal of unserviceable aircraft by their owners to create room for the expansion of the airport's Apron area. To accommodate larger aircraft and foster expansion, Keyamo also expressed his intention to engage with private hangar owners, exploring the possibility of relocating their facilities within the airport's premises.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.





