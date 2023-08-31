Keyamo directs international airlines to vacate MMIA from October 1
The minister asks the airlines to vacate the airport to give room for maintenance work.
Keyami said this on Thursday, August 31, 2023, during a tour of the international airport in Lagos.
The minister was accompanied by the Managing Director, of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Kabir Yusuf Mohammed.
Keyamo also suspended the Nigeria Air project and the concession project implemented under the administration of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari.
He said the concession and national carrier would be on hold until further notice.
