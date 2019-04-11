According to the Cable, the Nigerians were arrested on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Kasarani, where they have been staying since they arrived in the country.

An officer commanding the police division in charge of sub-counties in Kasarani, Peter Kimani said the suspects were arrested by anti-narcotics detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who were pursuing leads on an incident in which drugs are being sent from Nairobi to others parts of the world, the Cable reports.

The police officer said 33 the suspects had been posing illegally as students of International University-Africa (USIU) and Kenyatta University (KU), He added that the suspects operated businesses “with the intention of selling drugs”.

He said, “When they arrived they declared they were students at the universities but our investigations have shown they are in other illegal businesses.”

He, however, said that the suspects have been taken to Kiambu law courts, near Kiambu police station, as officials process their deportation papers.