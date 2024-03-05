ADVERTISEMENT
Minister of Women Affairs creates integrity brigade to monitor NGO activities

News Agency Of Nigeria

The programmes are targeted at empowering women across the country and improving their productivity in whatever capacity they may find themselves.

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy [Premium Times Nigeria]
Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy [Premium Times Nigeria]

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs, made this known while briefing newsmen after a solidarity walk with women groups as part of activities to mark the 2024 International Women’s Day celebration in Abuja.

She said the programmes are targeted at empowering women across the country and improving their productivity in whatever capacity they may find themselves.

The president will officially be launching the P-BAT Cares for Nigerian Women alongside other programmes like the Nigeria for Women project and the Integrity Brigade which I want all of you to be part of.

“As a people, let us start realising who we are because this is the greatest nation in the whole of Africa.

“As members of the integrity brigade. you play a crucial role in helping us fight some of these challenges.

“Not just the media, the royal father’s and the religious leaders are also part of this Vanguard that the President will be launching.

” But the media is very important to me because it is only you that I can use to achieve our goals for this country,” she said.

She noted that most of the intervention programs in the form of loans aimed at empowering women, end up in the hands of few greedy persons. The minister expressed worries that some of those she called greedy , approached donor organisations in the name of the vulnerable in Nigeria but end up pocketing the funds, rather than use it to assist the poor and vulnerable.

“They use terms like consultancy, advocacy, research and to get these monies but for how long should we allow this as Nigerians.

“I want you people, (the media), to join the integrity brigade, that the integrity brigade is to fight these ills.

“So i am pleading that for the sake of our country we use this opportunity well to get things right,” she stated.

According to her, the integrity brigade will aide in preventing misappropriation and discourage counterproductive protests among women, with NGOs expected to play a pivotal role in disseminating information.

While, calling on the media to closely monitor projects and programmes to ensure they reach their intended beneficiaries, the minister reiterated government’s commitment to sustainability and women empowerment.

Also, Ene Obi, the former Country Director of ActionAid, Nigeria, and a gender activist, who represented women in the media, highlighted the media’s commitment to supporting initiatives beneficial to women.

News Agency Of Nigeria

